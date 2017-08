Newtownards cyclist Martyn Irvine believes he can win a medal for Ireland in the Omnium event in London.

Irvine faced a huge task to qualify for the Olympics but achieved his goal by breaking into the top eight in the European rankings.

"I've been training with a medal in mind. It's all about putting together my best races on the day. And If I can accumulate my best six races, I'm well able to be standing on the podium in London."