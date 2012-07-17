Magee ready for Olympics battle

Donegal woman Chloe Magee says the experience she gained at the Beijing Games four years ago should prove invaluable for her London Olympics challenge.

Magee snatched a late Olympic place four years ago but her it was a different story this time around as she secured qualification over six months before the Games.

Ireland's number one woman, who is coached by her brother Dan, will be joined in London by the country's top male player Scott Evans, who also secured singles qualification.

Top videos

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories