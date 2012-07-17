Magee ready for Olympics battle

Donegal woman Chloe Magee says the experience she gained at the Beijing Games four years ago should prove invaluable for her London Olympics challenge.

Magee snatched a late Olympic place four years ago but her it was a different story this time around as she secured qualification over six months before the Games.

Ireland's number one woman, who is coached by her brother Dan, will be joined in London by the country's top male player Scott Evans, who also secured singles qualification.