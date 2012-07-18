London 2012: online video player to broadcast 2,500 hours of action

BBC Sport will broadcast all 2,500 hours of competitive action at London 2012 via its new live interactive video player.

That's 1,000 more hours than Beijing 2008 and is the most comprehensive coverage of an Olympics ever undertaken.

To help you navigate all the action, we have created the new live and interactive video player for PCs and laptops.

It gives viewers access to up to 24 live HD streams and complete control of what you want to watch, when you want to watch it.

Next-generation video coverage Brings live HD video coverage to your desktop

to your desktop Enables audiences to switch between 24 simultaneous live streams effortlessly

effortlessly Gives the option to rewind live coverage for audiences that missed the start of the action

for audiences that missed the start of the action Provides chapter markers, enabling simple navigation to those key moments within a session (e.g. the gold medal-winning dive)

enabling simple navigation to those key moments within a session (e.g. the gold medal-winning dive) Offers relevant live data, statistics and information, while viewers are watching, in a seamless and unobtrusive way

Our navigation menu makes it easy to switch between the many events.

You can also pause and rewind live action and instantly jump back to footage of any of the action that has already happened. Chapter markers will help you to find key moments within a session, such as the gold-medal winning moment.

The interactive video player also offers relevant statistics and information to the event you are watching, including an event guide and athlete profiles.

In addition to the PC and laptop service, the BBC's Red Button service on Sky, Virgin Media and Freesat will also offer audiences access to up to 24 live streams, while there will be an additional 24-hour channel of extra BBC Olympics content available via the BBC Red Button for audiences with Freeview and BT Vision.

The BBC Sport app for connected TVs will give audiences access to the BBC's interactive coverage, while Virgin Media TiVo users will be able to access this content via the BBC Red Button.

An Olympic mobile app and the BBC's mobile website will also allow audiences to access content on the go.