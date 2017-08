Great Britain's Joel Freeland is "excited" by the prospect of playing in the NBA for the Portland Trail Blazers and aims to help the exposure of British basketball.

The 25-year-old says he expects to have to "earn respect" from the game's global star players like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Freeland believes Team GB's Olympic warm-up against the USA is potentially a "life-changing game" for many of his GB team-mates.