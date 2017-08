The 1984 Olympics will be remembered for Carl Lewis's four gold medals, equalling the performance of Jesse Owens in 1936.

Lewis won gold in the 100m, 200m, the long jump and the 4x100m relay, setting a new Olympic record in the 200m and a new world record of 37.83 seconds in the relay.

Relive these great moments from the Olympics that David Coleman describes as "the Carl Lewis Games."

Available to UK users only.