USA defeat GB women in Manchester

The United States defeat Team GB's women 88-63 in an Olympic warm-up game in Manchester. The hosts got off to a flying start, racing into a 21-10 lead in the first quarter, but were pegged back by the world's top side.

GB, with a record of eight wins and eight losses from their 16 build-up games, begin their Olympic campaign against Australia, ranked two in the world, on Saturday, 27 July.

Available to UK users only.

You can watch GB men's basketball team versus Team USA on Thursday live on BBC Three and on the BBC Sport website from 19:00 BST.

