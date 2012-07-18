The United States defeat Team GB's women 88-63 in an Olympic warm-up game in Manchester. The hosts got off to a flying start, racing into a 21-10 lead in the first quarter, but were pegged back by the world's top side.

GB, with a record of eight wins and eight losses from their 16 build-up games, begin their Olympic campaign against Australia, ranked two in the world, on Saturday, 27 July.

