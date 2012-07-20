London 2012: O'Malley aims for volleyball quarter-final

Team GB volleyball player Kieran O'Malley believes that getting out of the Olympic group stage would be a success for the team.

Great Britain are in a group of six teams, alongside Bulgaria, Australia, Italy, Poland and Argentina.

To progress to the quarter-final stage, the team will need to finish in the top four positions.

"Our aim is to qualify from the group. It would be an amazing achievement for us," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"They're all top teams and it's going to be extremely difficult for us.

"Having said that, at a major tournament, anything can happen and the home crowd might be an advantage for us."

Halifax-born O'Malley plays professionally for Dutch side Abiant Lycurgus, as there is no full-time volleyball league in Britain.

Team GB start their Olympic campaign against Bulgaria at 09:30 BST on Sunday, 29 July.