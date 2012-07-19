London 2012: Comprehensive coverage on BBC Sport website

Media playback is not supported on this device The BBC's Olympics titles transform the landscape of the United Kingdom into a giant sporting arena

The BBC Sport website will produce its most in-depth coverage of a sporting event ever for London 2012.

In addition to broadcasting all 2,500 hours of competitive action via the new live interactive video player, we will also offer our most comprehensive Olympic editorial package to date.

Our service will include:

•A live text commentary from 0800-0000 BST throughout the Games, with separate commentaries for selected events.

•A report and video clip on each of the 302 gold medal wins.

•A report from every sport, every day of the Games.

•Every member of Team GB in competition will be covered when they are in action.

•All of the daily schedules, results and the medal table and stats.

•In-depth comment and analysis from BBC Sport pundits including columnist Steve Cram.

Readers also have the option to customise their Olympic experience on the website by using our Favourites function - where they can choose up to five options from athletes, sports, events and countries to help find the stories they want.

In addition there are also more than 10,000 athlete profiles, plus pages for every country and every sport as well as in-depth venue guides and details on how you can get involved in sport where you live.

Away from the Olympics, BBC Sport will continue to provide its usual, comprehensive coverage of football ahead of the new season, Formula 1 with the Hungarian Grand Prix on 29 July and cricket with England's second Test against South Africa starting on 2 August.