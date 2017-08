Team GB Basketball stars Luol Deng and Pops Mensah-Bonsu believe the London 2012 Olympics is a chance for their sport to shine.

Mensah-Bonsu says there is no clash of egos between himself and Chicago Bulls star Deng, saying he is one of Deng's biggest fans.

Deng scored 25 points for Team GB in ab 118-78 defeat to USA in Manchester on Thursday evening, a warm-up game for London 2012.