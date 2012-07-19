London 2012: Ennis accepts Olympic gold medal expectation

Media playback is not supported on this device Jessica Ennis behind the scenes: Part 3

Britain's Jessica Ennis says she knows that if she does not win the heptathlon gold medal at London 2012 then the public will think she has failed.

The 2009 world champion, who begins her event on 3 August, is the bookmakers' favourite to take Olympic gold.

It's been such a huge build-up for all of us and I'm feeling ready to get on with it now Jessica Ennis British golden girl

"Because of the expectation and pressure, I think anything but gold, everyone would view that as a failure and I'm aware of that," she said.

"I'm going to go there and give it everything to see what I can do."

Ennis faces a tough task against high class rivals who include world champion Tatyana Chernova and world indoor champion Nataliya Dobrynska.

The 26-year-old says all she can do is "focus on what I know I can do and get the most out of every event".

"If I give it absolutely everything and don't come away with the gold, then I did everything I could have done, but just wasn't the best person on the day," she added.

Ennis is seen as the golden girl of British athletics and revealed the pressure does have an effect on her, but insisted it will not hamper her performance.

She said: "I obviously get asked a lot about the pressure and how I'm feeling and of course I feel it.

Ennis's medal collection 2011: Daegu World Championships - silver

2006: Melbourne Commonwealth Games - bronze

"There is a lot of expectation going into a home Games for anyone, but I'm just really focused on my training and how things have been going and realistically what I can achieve.

"I think if I just focus on that, then hopefully I can go out there and perform well."

Ennis, who won silver at last year's World Championships in Daegu, missed out on the 2008 Olympics in Beijing with a stress fracture in her right ankle.

"I do think about that time when I missed out and how I felt, and it just makes me appreciate this moment even more and the position that I'm in," she admitted.

"I'm happy to go [to the Games] in a really great time of my life so I'm just trying to make the most of it, enjoy it and do the best I can. I'm definitely ready for the competition to start now.

"It's been such a huge build-up for all of us and I'm feeling ready to get on with it now. It's been a great year so far and I just want to put the icing on the cake when we get to London."