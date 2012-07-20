Britain's Katherine Grainger admits she has felt under pressure to win double scull gold at this summer's Olympic Games as she does not want "to let anyone down".

Grainger, who is hoping to end her run of three successive Olympic silvers this summer, thanks the British public, whose support she describes as "wonderful and inspiring".

Rowing partner, Anna Watkins, praises Grainger for taking on "the brunt of the media attention", saying she cannot think of anyone better to be a figurehead for the sport.