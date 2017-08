Team GB coach Stuart Pearce says his side will be ready for the Olympics after they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in a warm-up match.

Pearce admits his team were "not fully fit" against the Brazilians, but believes that the GB players will be stronger by the start of the Olympic football tournament.

GB captain Ryan Giggs says the game was "great preparation" for his team, and also backs them to improve the more they play together.