London 2012: Oscar Pistorius tired of eligibility question

Oscar Pistorius

South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has admitted he is tired of questions about his eligibility.

The 400m runner is known as the 'Blade Runner' because of the prosthetic carbon-fibre limbs he uses to run with.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Pistorius to compete against able-bodied athletes in 2008 but the issue continues to dominate.

"This is not something I can give much more energy to," the 25-year-old told the Daily Telegraph.

"I would be answering these questions for days. You'll find a journalist who has not approached the story properly, or somebody with the title of professor or doctor who wants to make a name for himself.

"He will argue that water is dry, or that orange used to be green. They will try to be controversial for the sake of it."

Pistorius, who will also compete at the Paralympics, is hoping that the London Olympics will give him the opportunity to change views on disability.

He added: "Putting on my legs is like putting on my shoes. I understand that's how some people might think differently, but I hope that in London, their perceptions open up."