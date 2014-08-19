Youth Olympics: Charlotte Atkinson 'proud' of Nanjing silver

2014 Youth Olympics Venue: Nanjing, China Dates: 16-28 August 2014 Coverage: Daily highlights (09:00-10:00 and 16:00-17:00 BST from 17-28 August) on BBC Red Button; text reports and select medal-winning action on BBC Sport website and BBC News Channel. BBC One review 18:00 on 30 August

Swimmer Charlotte Atkinson has spoken of her pride after winning a silver medal at the Youth Olympics in Nanjing with the GB 4x100m medley relay team.

The British quartet finished 2.17 seconds behind on gold medallists China on Monday, with Australia third.

"I am absolutely delighted, I could not ask for a better group of girls," said the 17-year-old from the Isle of Man.

The team of Atkinson, Amelia Maughan, Jessica Fullalove and Georgina Evans finished in a time of 4 mins 5.75 secs.

Swimming is the best represented discipline for GB in Nanjing - with Atkinson one of eight athletes.

and she added: "It is fantastic to compete against the best young athletes from all over the world."

The Manx teenager did not reach the semi-finals of the 50m butterfly, but will compete in her favoured 100m event on Thursday.

Isle of Man swimming manager Leeonie Cooil said: "We are so proud of her. She was brilliant representing the Isle of Man (at the Commonwealth Games) in Glasgow and now she is doing it for GB."

More than 3,500 athletes from 204 countries are taking part in the Youth Olympics, which run until 28 August.

Team GB squad for Nanjing 2014:

Archery - Bryony Pitman, Bradley Denny.

Boxing - Muhammad Ali, Peter McGrail, Viddal Riley.

Canoeing - Paul Sunderland, Victoria Murray.

Equestrian - Jake Saywell.

Golf - Annabel Dimmock, Robert MacIntyre.

Gymnastics - Ellie Downie, Giarnni Regini-Moran.

Trampoline - Zachary Sheridan, Zainub Akbar.

Judo - Peter Miles, Lulu Piovesana.

Modern Pentathlon - Henry Choong, Francesca Summers.

Rowing - Chris Lawrie, Anna Thornton. Sailing - Hanna Brant.

Swimming - Martyn Walton, Duncan Scott, Miles Munro, Luke Greenbank, Charlotte Atkinson, Amelia Maughan, Jessica Fullalove, Georgina Evans.

Taekwondo - Abigail Stones, Christian McNeish.

Triathlon - Ben Dijkstra, Sian Rainsley.