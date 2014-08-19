Youth Olympics: Gymnastics gold for Giarnni Regini-Moran

2014 Youth Olympics Venue: Nanjing, China Dates: 16-28 August 2014 Coverage: Daily highlights (09:00-10:00 and 16:00-17:00 BST from 17-28 August) on BBC Red Button; text reports and select medal-winning action on BBC Sport website and BBC News Channel. BBC One review 18:00 on 30 August

British gymnast Giarnni Regini-Moran produced a stunning display to claim all-around gold on day three of the Youth Olympics in Nanjing, China.

The 16-year-old scored 84.725 from the six apparatus to finish ahead of Russia's Nikita Nagornyy (83.050), with USA's Alec Yoder (82.800) third.

Britain's male swimmers secured 4x100m freestyle relay gold ahead of Italy and Germany.

There was also a 63kg bronze for taekwondo fighter Christian McNeish.

Regini-Moran had been expected to challenge for the top honour after an impressive qualification round on Sunday and took the lead with the opening floor apparatus.

His subsequent performances in the pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar helped him claim Britain's second individual gold of the Games, following Ben Dijkstra's triathlon success on Monday.

Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic facts Around 3,600 athletes from 204 nations compete All 28 summer Olympic sports feature across 222 events Golf and rugby sevens appear for the first time at an Olympics ahead of their senior debut in Rio 2016 Sports that missed out on selection for the 2020 Olympics, such as roller skating, sport climbing and wushu, are 'demonstrated'

"I can't believe I've gone and won the Youth Olympic Games, it's an amazing achievement," said the gymnast, who will return for five individual finals later in the week.

In swimming, the British men's relay team of Duncan Scott, Miles Munro, Martyn Walton and Luke Greenbank claimed the 4x100m freestyle title in three minutes 21.19 seconds.

"We dug deep and gave it everything," said Scott. "To win a Youth Olympic gold is amazing."

Taekwondo fighter McNeish, 17, is a former world and European junior kick-boxing champion and only switched sports last year.

He defeated Russia world junior silver medallist Soso Kvartskhava in the quarter-finals, but lost to the eventual Youth Olympic champion Edival Pontes of Brazil 12-6 in the semi-finals.

"I'm learning all of the time in this sport, but to come away with a medal is a good feeling," McNeish told BBC Sport.

Rower Chris Lawrie, 17, also impressed on the third day of competition in Nanjing and will be expected to challenge for a podium finish in the junior men's singles final on Wednesday.