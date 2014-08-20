Youth Olympics: Ellie Downie wins bronze as Jake Saywell takes gold

Ellie Downie is the younger sister of European and Commonwealth champion Becky Downie

Show jumper Jake Saywell and gymnast Ellie Downie have taken Team GB's Youth Olympic medal tally to nine.

Saywell, 17, secured gold as part of a European team in the multi-nation event in Nanjing, China.

And Downie, 15, who is the younger sister of European and Commonwealth champion Becky Downie, won all-around bronze.

It means GB have already matched their total from the inaugural 2010 Youth Olympics with seven days remaining.

Downie, who is the second GB gymnast medallist in Nanjing - following Giarnni Regini-Moran's all-around gold in the men's event - was second heading into the final apparatus after strong performances on the beam, vault and uneven bars.

Great Britain at the 2014 Youth Olympics Gold Silver Bronze Ben Dijkstra (triathlon) Jessica Fullalove (100m backstroke) Ellie Downie (gymnastics) Giarnni Regini-Moran (all-around gymnastics) Women's 4x100m medley swim relay team Abigail Stones (taekwondo) Men's 4x100m freestyle swim relay team Christian McNeish (taekwondo) Jake Saywell (mixed-nation team equestrian event)

A fall early in her new-look floor routine cost the Nottingham-based European junior vault gold medallist the chance of challenging for the all-around crown, but she was still delighted to finish on the podium with a total of 54.150 from four apparatus.

Seda Tutkhalyan of Russia (54.900) claimed the title, whilst Brazil's Flavia Lopes Saraiva (54.700) was in second spot.

"I was hoping for top six or top 10, so to win bronze is great," said Downie.

"This means everything to me and hopefully I can now go on to push for a medal in the vault [on Sunday]."

In addition to a number of non-Olympic sports - such as wushu, climbing and skateboarding - being demonstrated in Nanjing, mixed-nation team events are also being run.

GB flag-bearer Saywell - competing as part of a five-strong European team - picked up just a single penalty on the final fence of his routine to earn gold ahead of South America (silver) and North America (bronze).

"Winning the gold is exceptional," he said. "It tees me up well for the individual competition [beginning on Saturday] now."

British rower Chris Lawrie looked in contention for a medal after 750m of the 1km single sculls course, but the 17-year-old tired in the latter stages of the final and finished fourth.

On day five of the Youth Olympics, swimmer Jessica Fullalove will look to add to her two silver medals with a further honour in the 50m backstroke final.

Meanwhile, the first Olympic golf medallists since 1904 will also be decided.