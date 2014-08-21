Youth Olympics: Ben Dijkstra secures double triathlon gold

Dijkstra also won individual gold in the triathlon

British triathlete Ben Dijkstra claimed his second gold medal of the Nanjing Youth Olympics with victory in the multi-nation mixed relay event.

The 15-year-old, who won the men's individual event on Monday, was one of four athletes who helped Europe 1 win the relay in one hour 22.17 seconds.

Briton Sian Rainsley took silver in the same event as part of Europe 3.

Compatriot Jessica Fullalove secured 50m backstroke silver while Peter Miles won mixed-nation team judo bronze.

It means Great Britain have won 13 medals in China - surpassing their total of nine from the inaugural 2010 Youth Olympics in Singapore.

Great Britain at the 2014 Youth Olympics Gold Silver Bronze Ben Dijkstra (2) (triathlon; multi-nation mixed relay triathlon) Jessica Fullalove (2) (100m backstroke; 50m backstroke) Ellie Downie (gymnastics) Giarnni Regini-Moran (all-around gymnastics) Women's 4x100m medley swim relay team Abigail Stones (taekwondo) Men's 4x100m freestyle swim relay team Sian Rainsley (multi-nation mixed relay triathlon) Christian McNeish (taekwondo) Jake Saywell (mixed-nation team equestrian event) Peter Miles (mixed-nation team judo)

In addition to non-Olympic sports such as wushu, skateboarding and climbing being demonstrated in Nanjing, the Youth Olympics also include multi-nation team events.

The mixed sprint relay triathlon event, featuring 250m swim, 6.6km cycle and 1.8km run phases, was one such competition.

Seventeen-year-old Rainsley - who was eighth in the women's event - led at one stage, but Europe 1 finished strongly to claim gold by 13 seconds.

"It was a great race and a fantastic result," said Dijkstra. "I have two golds now which is wonderful."

Rainsley added: "We were ranked third in Europe so to come second overall is absolutely amazing."

Fullalove, 18, had already claimed silver medals in the 100m backstroke and as part of the women's 4x100m medley relay team.

After qualifying with the fourth-quickest time for the 50m backstroke final, the Manchester-based swimmer clocked 28.66 seconds to finish behind Maaike de Waard of the Netherlands.

"I can't believe it's another silver," Fullalove told BBC Sport. "I would have loved to get a gold finally, but it's been an amazing experience."

Miles, 18, was competing as part of the seven-strong Team Douillet - named after French judoka David Douillet, who won Olympic gold at Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000.

The team won two contests before losing in the semi-finals.

Day six of the Youth Olympics will see the final swimming action of the Games, while British archers Bradley Denny and Bryony Pitman compete in Nanjing for the first time.