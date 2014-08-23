Watch British gymnast Giarnni Regini-Moran claim his second gold medal of the Nanjing Youth Olympics with floor victory on day seven in China.

Regini-Moran scored 14.766 to head off the challenge of Japan's Kenya Yuasa (14.133) and Myongwoo Lim (13.766) of Korea.

The 16-year-old's winning streak began with the all-around title on Tuesday and he could yet add to his haul in any of the three individual events he competes in on Sunday.

