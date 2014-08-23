BBC Sport - Youth Olympics: Watch Regini-Moran win second gymnastics gold

Regini-Moran wins second Youth gold

Watch British gymnast Giarnni Regini-Moran claim his second gold medal of the Nanjing Youth Olympics with floor victory on day seven in China.

Regini-Moran scored 14.766 to head off the challenge of Japan's Kenya Yuasa (14.133) and Myongwoo Lim (13.766) of Korea.

The 16-year-old's winning streak began with the all-around title on Tuesday and he could yet add to his haul in any of the three individual events he competes in on Sunday.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Regini-Moran wins second Youth gold

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories