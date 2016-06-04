BBC Sport - Rio 2016: Meet Paralympic hopeful Rob Oliver in Nikki Fox's Car Share

'It's like Bolt on water, I want to do that!'

British and European champion in Para-canoe, Rob Oliver, takes on the Paralympic Car Share with BBC disability news correspondent Nikki Fox ahead of his sport's debut in September's Games in Rio.

Oliver broke his leg playing football in 2008 and has his leg amputated after 17 operations. He took up the sport in 2011 and is set to be named in the GB team for the Games.

