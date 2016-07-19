Rio 2016: Team GB add to their canoe sprint team after Romania and Belarus ban

Lani Belcher (right) and Angela Hannah will compete in the women's K2 500m at Rio

Team GB have added Lani Belcher and Angela Hannah to their Olympic sprint canoe team after Romania and Belarus were banned for doping offences.

Belcher and Hannah will compete in Rio after quota places were changed when 11 Romanian and five Belarusian athletes tested positive for banned substances.

The International Canoe Federation said there was "proof of systemic doping" within the Romanian team.

Both countries were given a one-year ban from international competitions.

The Olympics begin on 5 August.

"This truly has been the longest road to Rio, one I wouldn't change, but not one I would like to repeat," said Hannah.

An additional four Kazakhstan athletes were banned for two years after testing positive for methasterone, an oral anabolic steroid.

"This is a clear message the ICF has a zero-tolerance stance to cheats," said president Jose Perurena.