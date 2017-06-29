UK sports 'thrown under bus' on funding

Eleven sport governing bodies are demanding an overhaul of the way Britain invests in the pursuit of Olympic and Paralympic medals.

In an unprecedented challenge to elite performance funding agency UK Sport, the group have joined forces to call for an urgent review of what they call "a two-class system that runs counter to Olympic ideals".

National Lottery money is currently allocated on the basis of medal potential, helping to transform the country's sporting fortunes.

But amid an athlete welfare crisis and various governance problems, UK Sport has faced mounting criticism over its approach.

The 11 sports - archery, badminton, baseball/softball, basketball, fencing, handball, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, wheelchair rugby and table tennis - were all left without funding when UK Sport announced its £345m plan last December.