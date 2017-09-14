BBC Sport - IOC president Thomas Bach: Paris and LA are the 'best possible hosts' for Olympic Games in 2024 and 2028
Paris and LA are the 'best possible hosts' for Olympics
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach says Paris and LA are the 'best possible hosts' for the Olympic Games in 2024 and 2028.
Both cities had wanted to host the 2024 event, before LA agreed to wait an extra four years after the IOC made guarantees on funding.
