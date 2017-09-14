Paris and Los Angeles have been named as hosts of the 2024 and 2028 summer Olympic Games respectively, by the International Olympic Committee.

Both cities had wanted to host the 2024 event, before LA agreed to wait an extra four years after the IOC made guarantees on funding.

The Paris Games, which had fallen short with bids for 2008 and 2012, will mark 100 years since it was last held in the French capital.

Los Angeles hosted the Olympics in 1932 and 1984.

