Jordan Thomas: Karate world champion eyes Olympic gold after taekwondo link

Jordan Thomas (right) is the son of Willie, the England Karate national team coach who also won world gold in 1992

Karate world champion Jordan Thomas says a new partnership with the Great Britain taekwondo team will aid his bid to win Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020.

Thomas had to fund his trip to Austria for the 2016 World Karate Championship, but is now training at the National Taekwondo Centre in Manchester.

"Being in that system takes a lot of stress off me," the 25-year-old said.

"I'm glad they've actually seen that [Olympic gold potential] in me, because I believe I can get there myself."

Luton-born Thomas, also a European champion, is the son of Willie Thomas - the current England Karate national team coach, who also won world gold back in 1992.

Karate will make its Olympic debut in 2020, with UK Sport - which determine levels of funding for Olympic sports - supporting the link with GB taekwondo.

"If I want to become multiple world champion and multiple European champion, and gain my Olympic gold medal, I think that's the place to go," Thomas added to BBC Three Counties Radio.

"The GB taekwondo performance centre has a proven track record already - they know how to create champions.

"It confirms that I'm doing the right thing and I'm on the right track."