Rio 2016 Olympics

Rio Olympics end with Maracana carnival
The Rio Olympics end with a spectacular carnival-inspired closing ceremony and the official handover to 2020 hosts Tokyo.
The refugee team competed with the rest of the world as 'equal human beings' at the Rio Olympics, believes refugee marathon runner Yonas Kinde.
Who were the sorest Olympics losers, who showed the truest sporting spirit, and which uninvited animal guests were the cutest?
Comedian Miranda Hart loved every minute of the Olympics. Here she shows that love with an open letter to Team GB.
No Olympic title was more important to Brazil than the men's football - and Neymar and his team-mates delivered.
Incredible memories, sadness that there won't be any more at the Olympics - Usain Bolt changed sprinting and the way we watch it.
The Rio 2016 Olympic Games have brought many incredible moments, but also some bizarre ones, too. How many can you remember?
Find your body match from more than 10,000 athletes competing in Rio.
No matter what your fitness ability or interest, there's an inclusive activity out there for you - and Get Inspired has got guides to practically every one.
Team GB will send 366 athletes to Rio for the 2016 Olympic Games.
Rio medal tracker traces team GB's progress at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.
Find out if you have the mindset needed to win gold or are you just an Olympic day dreamer?