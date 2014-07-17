World Rowing Championships: Heather Stanning in GB squad

Stanning (left) returned to her post as a captain in the 32nd Regiment Royal Artillery after being given leave to compete in London 2012

World Rowing Championships Venue: Amsterdam, Netherlands Date: 24-31 August Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website, finals live on BBC TV.

Olympic champion Heather Stanning will have an opportunity to win her first World Championship gold medal after being selected alongside Helen Glover.

Stanning, 29, who won silver in 2010 and 2011, missed last year's regatta because she was serving in the army.

The coxless four of Alex Gregory, Andy Triggs Hodge, George Nash and Moe Sbihi form the men's top boat for Amsterdam.

"Our target is between three and six medals in the Olympic classes," said performance director David Tanner.

"Of course, we're ambitious and if we can be at the top end of that or even better then we will be."

Britain are sending a 66-strong team, competing in 19 boat classes, to the regatta, which starts on 24 August.

Last year, Britain won three gold and five bronze medals to finish third in the medal table behind Italy and Australia.

The national squad has won 31 medals at World Cup and European level this year, of which 12 were gold.

Stanning and Glover won silver at the 2010 and 2011 World Championships

The team's leading boat is the women's pair, with Glover and Stanning reuniting to win gold at the World Cups in Aiguebelette and Lucerne.

That success came despite Stanning having to miss the European Championships in May after overtraining on her return from the army and Glover contesting Lucerne this month while fighting a cold.

Stanning, who won back her seat from Polly Swann with some impressive scores in training, said: "I am clearly delighted to be selected. It was always my main aim to get back into the boat with Helen."

GB at the World Championships: Year Medals Finish Position 2013 Won eight medals (Three gold and five bronze) Third in medal table 2012 Not held as it was Olympic year 2011 Won 12 medals (Five gold, three silver and four bronze) First in medal table 2010 Won nine medals (Four gold, four silver and one bronze) Second in medal table 2009 Won seven medals (One gold, five silver and one bronze) Sixth in medal table

Britain won world gold in the men's eight for the first time in history last year, but there has been a change of strategy, with the Rio 2016 Olympics fast approaching.

The men's four, which has won gold at four successive Olympics, is now the main boat once more, with the team's best rowers - Gregory, Triggs Hodge, Nash and Sbihi - forming the quartet.

The quadruple sculls crew of Graeme Thomas, Sam Townsend, Charles Cousins and Peter Lambert, who won Britain's first medal of all-time in their event at last year's World Championships, will remain unchanged after winning one of Britain's four golds in Lucerne.

The men's quadruple scull came from the pack to take bronze in the 2013 Championships

Alan Campbell is the biggest name to miss out after unexpectedly disappointing performances at the Europeans and in Lucerne.

Swann, who won 2013 world and 2014 European gold with Glover, is named in a group of nine women for eight seats in the women's eight, which won silver in Lucerne.

In the lightweight events, Kat Copeland and Imogen Walsh are named in the double sculls following gold at Aiguebelette and Lucerne this season.

In the para-rowing squad, Rachel Morris has been named in the arms and shoulders single scull after impressing following a switch from cycling.

The 2008 Paralympics Games champion took up rowing last year and went on to win silver on her debut international regatta.