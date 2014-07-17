BBC Sport - Alan Campbell 'devastated' by omission from Great Britain squad

Campbell 'devastated' by GB squad omission

  • From the section Rowing

Coleraine single sculler Alan Campbell says he is 'devastated' by his omission from the Great Britain squad for the world championships in Amsterdam next month.

The Olympic bronze medallist from Northern Ireland has produced under-par performances since his recent return to action, including failing to make the semi-finals at the World Cup regatta in Lucerne.

Campbell says he is determined to retain his funding from UK Sport and still intends to compete at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

