GB's Frances Houghton out of World Rowing Championships
- From the section Rowing
|World Rowing Championships
|Venue: Amsterdam, Netherlands; Date: 24-31 August
|Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website, live coverage on BBC Two on Saturday 30 August 12:15-14:15 and Sunday 31 August 12:00-13:45
Great Britain's two-time Olympic silver medallist Frances Houghton will miss this month's World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam because of illness.
Houghton, 33, won the GB winter trials in December and finished second in April's senior trials.
But GB Rowing said Houghton has a virus and is not ready to race in the double sculls alongside Victoria Thornley, 26.
"This is a hugely disappointing end to what has been a very good year for me," said Houghton.
"Since joining the GB rowing team as a junior in 1995, this is the first time that I have missed a World Championships due to illness or injury, so it is a very strange feeling."
Thornley, who won the GB senior trials, will contest the single scull instead in Amsterdam.
The regatta runs from 24-31 August.
|Full GB Rowing Team
|Women's Pair
|Helen GloverHeather Stanning
|Women's Eight
|Rosamund BradburyOlivia Carnegie-BrownJessica EddieKatie GrevesDonna EtiebetZoe LeeCaragh McMurtryLouisa ReevePolly SwannZoe de Toledo (cox)
|Women's Single Scull
|Victoria Thornley
|Women's Quadruple Scull
|Kristina StillerBeth RodfordVictoria Meyer-LakerLucinda Gooderham
|Women's Spares
|Monica RelphJessica Leyden
|Men's Pair
|James FoadMatthew Langridge
|Men's Coxed Pair
|Alan SinclairScott DurantHenry Fieldman (cox)
|Men's Four
|Alex GregoryMoe SbihiGeorge NashAndy Triggs Hodge
|Men's Eight
|Nathaniel Reilly O'DonnellTom RansleyPaul BennettMatthew GotrelPete ReedConstantine LouloudisMatthew TarrantWill SatchPhelan Hill (cox)
|Men's Double Scull
|John CollinsJonathan Walton
|Men's Quadruple Scull
|Graeme ThomasSam TownsendCharles CousinsPeter Lambert
|Men's Spares
|Oliver CookPhil CongdonJack Beaumont
|LIGHTWEIGHT WOMEN
|Double Scull
|Imogen WalshKat Copeland
|Quadruple Scull
|Ruth WalczakEleanor PiggottBrianna StubbsCharlotte Taylor
|LIGHTWEIGHT MEN
|Pair
|Jonathan CleggSam Scrimgeour
|Four
|Mark AldredPeter ChambersRichard ChambersChris Bartley
|Double Scull
|William FletcherJamie Kirkwood
|Lightweight Men's Spare
|Zak Lee-Green
|PARA SQUAD
|Arms & Shoulders Single Scull (ASM1x)
|Tom Aggar
|Arms & Shoulders Single Scull (ASW1x)
|Rachel Morris
|Legs-Trunk-Arms Mixed Coxed Four (LTAMix4+)
|Pamela RelphGrace CloughDan BrownJames FoxOliver James (cox)