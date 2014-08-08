GB's Frances Houghton out of World Rowing Championships

Frances Houghton won the winter trials in December and was second in the senior trials in April

World Rowing Championships Venue: Amsterdam, Netherlands; Date: 24-31 August

Great Britain's two-time Olympic silver medallist Frances Houghton will miss this month's World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam because of illness.

Houghton, 33, won the GB winter trials in December and finished second in April's senior trials.

But GB Rowing said Houghton has a virus and is not ready to race in the double sculls alongside Victoria Thornley, 26.

"This is a hugely disappointing end to what has been a very good year for me," said Houghton.

"Since joining the GB rowing team as a junior in 1995, this is the first time that I have missed a World Championships due to illness or injury, so it is a very strange feeling."

Thornley, who won the GB senior trials, will contest the single scull instead in Amsterdam.

The regatta runs from 24-31 August.