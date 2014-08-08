GB's Frances Houghton out of World Rowing Championships

Frances Houghton
Frances Houghton won the winter trials in December and was second in the senior trials in April
World Rowing Championships
Venue: Amsterdam, Netherlands; Date: 24-31 August
Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website, live coverage on BBC Two on Saturday 30 August 12:15-14:15 and Sunday 31 August 12:00-13:45

Great Britain's two-time Olympic silver medallist Frances Houghton will miss this month's World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam because of illness.

Houghton, 33, won the GB winter trials in December and finished second in April's senior trials.

But GB Rowing said Houghton has a virus and is not ready to race in the double sculls alongside Victoria Thornley, 26.

"This is a hugely disappointing end to what has been a very good year for me," said Houghton.

"Since joining the GB rowing team as a junior in 1995, this is the first time that I have missed a World Championships due to illness or injury, so it is a very strange feeling."

Thornley, who won the GB senior trials, will contest the single scull instead in Amsterdam.

The regatta runs from 24-31 August.

Full GB Rowing Team
Women's PairHelen GloverHeather Stanning
Women's EightRosamund BradburyOlivia Carnegie-BrownJessica EddieKatie GrevesDonna EtiebetZoe LeeCaragh McMurtryLouisa ReevePolly SwannZoe de Toledo (cox)
Women's Single ScullVictoria Thornley
Women's Quadruple ScullKristina StillerBeth RodfordVictoria Meyer-LakerLucinda Gooderham
Women's SparesMonica RelphJessica Leyden
Men's PairJames FoadMatthew Langridge
Men's Coxed PairAlan SinclairScott DurantHenry Fieldman (cox)
Men's FourAlex GregoryMoe SbihiGeorge NashAndy Triggs Hodge
Men's EightNathaniel Reilly O'DonnellTom RansleyPaul BennettMatthew GotrelPete ReedConstantine LouloudisMatthew TarrantWill SatchPhelan Hill (cox)
Men's Double ScullJohn CollinsJonathan Walton
Men's Quadruple ScullGraeme ThomasSam TownsendCharles CousinsPeter Lambert
Men's SparesOliver CookPhil CongdonJack Beaumont
LIGHTWEIGHT WOMEN
Double ScullImogen WalshKat Copeland
Quadruple ScullRuth WalczakEleanor PiggottBrianna StubbsCharlotte Taylor
LIGHTWEIGHT MEN
PairJonathan CleggSam Scrimgeour
FourMark AldredPeter ChambersRichard ChambersChris Bartley
Double ScullWilliam FletcherJamie Kirkwood
Lightweight Men's SpareZak Lee-Green
PARA SQUAD
Arms & Shoulders Single Scull (ASM1x)Tom Aggar
Arms & Shoulders Single Scull (ASW1x)Rachel Morris
Legs-Trunk-Arms Mixed Coxed Four (LTAMix4+)Pamela RelphGrace CloughDan BrownJames FoxOliver James (cox)

