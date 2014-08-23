BBC Sport - Heather Stanning aiming for gold at World Rowing Championships

Stanning sets sights on world gold

  • From the section Rowing

Olympic champion Heather Stanning says she is looking for gold at the World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam.

The 29-year-old, who missed last year's regatta because she was serving in the Army, says it will be another step towards the Olympics in 2016.

Stanning says she and rowing partner Helen Glover will need to "find something different" if they are to win Olympic gold again in Rio de Janeiro.

Top Stories