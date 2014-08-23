BBC Sport - World Rowing: Richard Chambers happy with preparations

Chambers happy with preparations

  • From the section Rowing

Coleraine rower Richard Chambers tells BBC Sport NI's Nigel Ringland that he is happy with his preparations for the upcoming World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam.

Chambers and his brother Peter will be part of the Great Britain's men's lightweight four who will compete at the championships.

This season at the 2014 European Rowing Championships in Belgrade the GB lightweight four won a hard fought silver medal behind Denmark, and followed this with bronze medals at the second World Cup in Aiguebelette and most recently at the final World Cup in Lucerne behind Denmark and New Zealand.

Top Stories