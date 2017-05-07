BBC Sport - World Rowing Cup: GB's men's eight beaten by Netherlands college crew

'Major upset' as Dutch college team beat GB

  • From the section Rowing

Britain's men's eight suffer a "major upset" as they are beaten by 0.68 seconds by a Netherlands college crew from Nereus University at the World Rowing Cup in Serbia.

READ MORE: GB win four golds at first 2017 event

Watch highlights of the World Rowing Cup on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website & mobile app from 16:00 BST today.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories