BBC Sport - Coleraine rower Chambers aiming to secure European title

Chambers aiming to secure European title

  • From the section Rowing

Coleraine rower Peter Chambers will target a European Championship title when he competes with Great Britain lightweight double sculls team-mate Will Fletcher in the Czech Republic this weekend.

The pair took gold for Great Britain at the first World Cup of the season in Belgrade earlier this month.

Fellow Coleraine rower Joel Cassells aims for a hat-trick of successes at the Europeans,, Enniskillen's Holly Nixon also competes, while Rebecca Shorten makes her senior international debut for Great Britain.

Top videos

Video

Chambers aiming to secure European title

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Why Ajax are the most important club in football

Video

Man Utd players hold minute's silence

Video

Button 'very excited' for F1 return in Monaco

Video

Match of the Day

Video

Chelsea celebrate after lifting Premier League trophy

Video

Moyes' final Match of the Day interview

Video

Mourinho's 20-second news conference

Video

How The Fans Made Their Way To Lisbon

Audio

Sink Twice

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'No mixed feelings' - Van der Sar wants Ajax to beat Man Utd

Video

'In Australia I was asked who the Lions were'

Video

Carney stars for Chelsea in this week's WSL

Top Stories