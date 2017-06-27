Northern Ireland quartet in GB squad for World Cup regatta in Lucerne

Peter Chambers won a silver medal alongside his brother Richard in the lightweight fours at London 2012

Four Northern Ireland rowers have been included in the Great Britain squad for the third and final World Cup regatta of the season in Lucerne next month.

Coleraine's Peter Chambers will compete in the lightweight single sculls.

Fellow Coleraine man Joel Cassells will race in the lightweight pair with partner Sam Scrimgeour.

Enniskillen's Holly Nixon will stroke the women's quadruple sculls and Belfast's Rebecca Shorten will do likewise for the women's eight.

Chambers returns after missing the second World Cup in Poznan but takes part in the lightweight singles sculls rather than the double sculls as Englishman Will Fletcher is currently injured.

Lightweight men's pair duo Cassells and Scrimgeour continue their partnership as they fine tune their race plan ahead of September's World Championships in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida.

Illness to Jess Leyden forced the women's quadruple sculls to miss Poznan after they'd won a bronze medal at the European Championships in May.

Leyden is replaced by Alice Baatz and she joins regulars Nixon, Beth Bryan and Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne.

Shorten will once again stroke the women's eight in Lucerne as they hope to continue their progress that saw them claim a silver medal in Poznan.