Coleraine's Joel Cassells misses out on medal at Lucerne World Cup regatta

Coleraine rower Joel Cassells and Great Britain team-mate Sam Scrimgeour had to settle for fourth

Coleraine's Joel Cassells and partner Sam Scrimgeour missed out on the medals at the final World Cup regatta of the season in Lucerne on Saturday.

The Great Britain duo finished fourth in the men's lightweight pair.

The former world champions started well and led at halfway but were overtaken by the Irish, Russian and Brazilian boats as they struggled to maintain their pace in the final 500m.

Ireland's Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll were the gold medallists.

For the Irish pair it was their fourth gold medal of the season.

Olympic silver medallist Peter Chambers, competing in the lightweight single sculls while his double sculls partner Will Fletcher recovers from injury, failed to make the final after finishing fourth in the semi-finals.

The Coleraine sculler went on to take second place in the 'B' final to finish eighth overall.

Meanwhile Enniskillen's Holly Nixon and her team-mates in the Great Britain quadruple sculls - Bethany Bryan, Alice Baatz and Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne - took second place in their repechage to qualify for Sunday's final.

Belfast's Rebecca Shorten in the women's eight were third in their exhibition race behind Romania and New Zealand and will be chasing a medal in the final.