Great Britain clinch silver in lightweight women's quadruple scull

Robyn Hart-Winks, Gemma Hall, Madeleine Arlett and Ellie Piggott after winning silver in the lightweight women's quadruple scull

Great Britain won their first medal in the final leg of the 2017 World Cup series after securing silver in the lightweight women's quadruple scull.

Ellie Piggott, Gemma Hall, Maddie Arlett and Robyn Hart-Winks finished ahead of Japan in a race won by Australia in Lucerne, Switzerland.

"We've all done a lot in doubles this season. It's the first time we've come together in this boat," said Piggott.

Britain's men's four won their semi-final to qualify for Sunday's final.

Meanwhile, Vicky Thornley battled through a tough semi-final in the women's single scull.

The women's quad, women's four and women's eight have also progress to medal finals.

BBC coverage

Sunday 9 July. All times BST

09:15-11:15 and 12:30-14:25, BBC Red Button and online

16:30-17:30, Highlights BBC Two (repeat, 21:25-22:25, BBC Red Button)