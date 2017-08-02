BBC Sport - Belfast rower Rebecca Shorten 'living the dream' as part of GB women's eight

Belfast rower Shorten on the crest of a wave

  • From the section Rowing

Belfast rower Rebecca Shorten tells BBC Sport NI that competing against the world's best as part of the Great Britain women's eight crew feels "surreal".

Shorten has progressed from working full-time in London just a few months ago to winning medals at the World Cup regattas in Poland and Switzerland.

She is adhering to a rigorous training regime as she prepares for the World Championships in Florida in September.

Top Stories