World Rowing Championships: Great Britain selects 17 crews for Florida

From the section

Victoria Thornley (left) moved to the single scull having won silver with Dame Katherine Grainger (right) in the double in Rio

Great Britain has selected 17 crews for the World Rowing Championships in Florida.

They include 14 Olympians, four of them gold medallists, along with two Rio 2016 Paralympic champions.

The event in Sarasota-Bradenton takes place between 24 September and 1 October.

European champion Victoria Thornley continues in the single scull, having also won two World Cup silver medals this season.

Thornley moved to the single scull in 2017 having won silver with Dame Katherine Grainger in the double scull at the Rio Olympics.

Men's squad

Pair:

Tom Jeffery, Tom George

Coxed pair:

Tim Clarke, Tom Ford, Harry Brightmore (cox)

Lightweight pair:

Joel Cassells, Sam Scrimgeour

Four:

Matt Rossiter, Moe Sbihi, Mat Tarrant, Will Satch

Eight:

Ollie Cook, Callum McBrierty, Jacob Dawson, Adam Neill, Tom Ransley, Alan Sinclair, James Rudkin, Lance Tredell, Henry Fieldman (cox)

Single scull:

Tom Barras

Lightweight double scull:

Sam Mottram, Jamie Copus

Quadruple scull:

Jack Beaumont, Jonny Walton, John Collins, Peter Lambert

Lightweight quadruple scull:

Gavin Horsburgh, Peter Chambers, Ed Fisher, Zak Lee-Green

Men's reserves:

Frazier Christie, Cameron Buchan, Oliver Wynne-Griffith

Women's squad

Pair:

Holly Hill, Melissa Wilson

Eight:

Anastasia Chitty, Rebecca Chin, Fiona Gammond, Katherine Douglas, Josephine Wratten, Holly Norton, Karen Bennett, Rebecca Shorten, Matilda Horn (cox)

Single scull:

Victoria Thornley

Lightweight double scull

Katherine Copeland, Emily Craig

Quadruple scull:

Beth Bryan, Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, Holly Nixon (fourth rower to be confirmed)

Lightweight quadruple scull:

Maddie Arlett, Robyn Hart-Winks, Eleanor Piggott, Gemma Hall

Women's reserves:

Alice Baatz, Georgia Francis, Ellie Lewis

Para-rowing squad

PR1 single scull:

Andy Houghton

PR3 mixed coxed four:

Oliver Stanhope, Grace Clough, Giedre Rakauskaite, James Fox, Anna Corderoy (cox)