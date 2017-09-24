World Rowing Championships: Cassells faces repechage after finishing second

Joel Cassells and Sam Scrimgeour won the European title last year

Coleraine's Joel Cassells and partner Sam Scrimgeour finished second in their heat of the men's lightweight pair on day one of the World Championships.

The Great Britain duo will now have to race in Tuesday's repechage in Sarasota to try to secure a place in the final.

Irish pair Shane O'Driscioll and Mark O'Donovan led from start to finish.

Cassells and Scrimgeour rowed past the Italians in the second half of the race but were over five seconds behind the Irish boat at the finish.

The two Irish rowers, from Skibbereen Rowing Club, have dominated the boat class this season, winning gold at all three World Cup regattas and the European Championships.

Holly Nixon and her British team-mates will compete in the heats of the women's quad sculls later on Sunday, having already clinched bronze at this year's European Championships.

The men's lightweight pair is a non-Olympic class, as is the lightweight quad sculls, in which Peter Chambers will compete in the absence of his regular lightweight double sculls partner Will Fletcher.

Cassells and Scrimgeour are hoping to repeat their world championship triumph from two years ago.

Rebecca Shorten forms part of the GB women's eight which has won a silver and a bronze in this season's World Cup series.

The World Championships regatta continues in Florida until Sunday 1 October.