World Rowing Championships: Chambers helps GB four make semi-finals
-
- From the section Rowing
Great Britain's lightweight quadruple sculls team, including Peter Chambers from Coleraine, have reached the semi-finals at the World Championships.
Chambers and team-mates Gavin Horsburgh, Zak Lee-Green and Edward Fisher finished second behind France in their heat in Sarasota, Florida.
It was their first race as a quartet at senior level.
The GB boat led through the first 1500m before being overtaken by the French who won by one and a half lengths.
The semi-finals take place on Thursday.