World Rowing Championships: Zak Lee-Green and Rebecca Chin reach finals

From the section

Rebecca Chin competed for Great Britain at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, in the F37/38 shot put and has since turned to rowing

Welsh rower Zak Lee-Green will help Great Britain's quadruple skulls bid for gold on Friday at the World Championships in Florida.

Lee-Green, Peter Chambers, Gavin Horsburgh and Ed Fisher produced a superb third-quarter to win their semi-final on Thursday.

The crew overtook Japan and Greece to win by a length.

Another Welsh rower, Rebecca Chin, helped the women's eight reach their Sunday final via a repechage.

Chin and her fellow crew needed a top-four finish in Sarasota and it was achieved with Canada winning the race followed by the United States.

Lee-Green and his team-mates will be joined by France, Italy and Switzerland in Friday's final.

He said: "Winning the semi-final put us in good stead for a good performance in the final."

Two more Welsh rowers are also in action on Friday.

Graeme Thomas joins double skulls partner Angus Groom in their semi-final while Vicky Thornley goes in the single skulls semi-final.