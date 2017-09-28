World Rowing Championships: Six more British boats reach finals in Florida

The men's quad of Jack Beaumont, Jonny Walton, John Collins and Peter Lambert won a tight semi-final

World Rowing Championships Venue: Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida Dates: 24 Sept-1 October

Six more British crews secured their places in A finals on day five of the World Rowing Championships in Florida.

The men's quad and the lightweight men's quad won their semi-finals.

Britain now has 12 boats in A finals after six crews advanced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Para-rowing mixed coxed four, already through to Saturday's finals, set a new world record of seven minutes 09.36 seconds to beat runners-up USA by 22 seconds as they triumphed in their race for lanes.

The men's quad crew of Jack Beaumont, Jonny Walton, John Collins and Peter Lambert picked up the pace during the second 1,000m to win their semi-final by half a length.

In the lightweight event, Gavin Horsburgh, Peter Chambers, Ed Fisher and Zak Lee-Green won by a length as they powered away in the latter half of their race.

The men's four, with Ollie Wynne-Griffith replacing the unwell Will Satch in the stroke seat, rowed well to finish second behind Italy and make their final.

Tom Jeffery and Tom George will contest the men's pair final after finishing second in their semi-final.

In the women's lightweight double, Kat Copeland and Emily Craig also secured a final place, taking the third spot in a semi-final where just 1.8 seconds separated the top three.

The women's eight were the last British crew of the day to progress after finishing third in their repechage, with the top four moving through to Sunday's final.

However, the men's eight finished third in their repechage, one place short of the A final as the Netherlands and Romania claimed first and second.