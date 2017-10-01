World Rowing Championships: Rebecca Shorten misses out on medal

Rebecca Shorten (centre) is part of the Great Britain women's eight team

Belfast's Rebecca Shorten stroked the Great Britain women's eight to a fifth place finish in the World Championship final in Sarasota on Sunday.

The GB boat was in contention for the medals at the halfway point of the final after a quick start.

However, the crew faded in the closing stages as the gold went to Romania ahead of Canada and New Zealand.

NI rowers secured two medals in Florida with Holly Nixon claiming a bronze while Peter Chambers won silver.

Enniskillen women Nixon won her medal in the quad sculls while Coleraine's Chambers was second in the the non-Olympic class lightweight quad sculls.