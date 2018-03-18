2018 Oxford v Cambridge Boat Races: BBC TV & online coverage times

Media playback is not supported on this device Boat Races 2017: Oxford men claim victory

The BBC has live coverage of both the women's and men's races as Oxford and Cambridge lock horns once again.

The Boat Races are an annual rowing contest between crews from Oxford and Cambridge University Boat clubs.

Thirty-six athletes have been selected - and weighed - for the blue riband event in the university sport calendar, which takes place on 24 March and will be broadcast live on the BBC, for a third consecutive year.

Among the crews this year are students of chemical engineering, American history, astrophysics and plant sciences.

At 6ft 10in, American James Letten - who sits in Cambridge's number four seat - is the tallest man to ever compete in the event.

Media playback is not supported on this device Boat Races 2017: Cambridge win in record time after Oxford's poor start

Oxford have won four of the past five men's races and are catching up with Cambridge in the overall standings - it's 82-80 to the Light Blues.

There is a bigger gap in the women's head-to-head - with Cambridge leading 42-30 - but Oxford hope to narrow the gap with an experienced crew.

More than 250,000 people are expected to take to the banks of the River Thames to watch the two teams compete - making this one of the biggest spectator events of the British sporting calendar.

You can see the races live on BBC One and the event is also available to watch on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

BBC coverage

Saturday, 24 March

15:50-18:15 GMT, BBC One and online

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.

Catch-up

You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.