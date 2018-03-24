Women's Boat Race 2018: Cambridge enjoy convincing victory over Oxford

Cambridge coasted to victory by 20 seconds

Cambridge beat Oxford in emphatic fashion to win the 73rd Women's Boat Race on the River Thames.

In overcast conditions, the Light Blues soon exerted control and recorded a time of 19 minutes 09 seconds.

It is the first time this century they have won consecutive races and means they have won 43 times since the race was first held in 1927 to Oxford's 30.

Last year, Cambridge won by 11 lengths in a course record of 18 minutes and 33 seconds for their first win since 2012.