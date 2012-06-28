Exiles coach Daniel Anderson adds 11 new faces to squad

Exiles coach Daniel Anderson has named 11 potential debutants in his 25-man squad for the second International Origin fixture against England.

Nine players have been rested, while injury to Wigan half-back Thomas Leuluai has ruled him out of the game at the Galpharm Stadium on 4 July.

Among the newcomers are the Hull KR duo of Michael Dobson and Ben Galea, and Wigan centre Anthony Gelling.

Warrington's Brett Hodgson, who missed the first game with injury, is captain.

Exiles lost the first encounter to England by 18-10 at St Helens' Langtree Park on 16 June.

Full squad: Anthony Gelling, Epalahame Lauaki, (Wigan Warriors); Antonio Kaufusi, Michael Robinson (London Broncos) Ben Galea, Michael Dobson, Jake Webster (Hull Kingston Rovers), Brett Hodgson (Captain), Joel Monaghan, Trent Waterhouse (Warrington Wolves) Daniel Holdsworth, Joel Moon (Salford City Reds) Daryl Millard, Scott Dureau, Steve Menzies (Catalan Dragons) David Faiumu, David Fa'alogo, Jason Chan (Huddersfield Giants), Francis Meli, Lance Hohaia, Sia Soliola (St Helens), Heath L'Estrange (Bradford Bulls), Kylie Leuluai (Leeds Rhinos), Vince Mellars (Wakefield Trinity Wildcats) Willie Manu (Hull FC)