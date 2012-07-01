St Helens's Jonny Lomax pulls out of England rugby league squad

St Helens half-back Jonny Lomax has pulled out of the England squad to face the Exiles, with Hull KR's Josh Hodgson replacing him in the 19-man party.

Lomax, who had been promoted from the England Knights, suffered a rib injury in the 34-28 victory over Rovers.

England won the first of their two matches against the Exiles 18-10 at Langtree Park on 16 June.

The second and final fixture between the teams takes place at Huddersfield's Galpharm Stadium on Wednesday.