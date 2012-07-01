Warrington's James Laithwaite joins Hull KR on loan

Warrington Wolves back-row forward James Laithwaite has joined fellow Super League side Hull Kingston Rovers on loan for a month.

The 20-year-old has spent most of this season with Leigh Centurions.

His dual registration with the Championship side has now come to an end, however, and he will gain valuable Super League experience with Rovers.

Meanwhile, winger Rhys Williams has extended his loan at Castleford Tigers for another month.