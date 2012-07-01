Defeats for Crusaders and Scorpions

North Wales Crusaders 20-30 Workington Town

Workingtown Town proved too strong for North Wales Crusaders in Co-Operative Championship 1.

The visitors to Wrexham's Racecouse ran in tries by Kris Coward, Jamie Thackray, James Newton, Brett Carter and Dave Peterson with Carl Frober adding five goals.

Crusaders tries came from Kriss Wilkes, Rob Massam, Danny Hulme, and Dave McConnell. Tommy Johnson kicked two goals.

South Wales Scorpions 30-44 Doncaster

Hosts South Wales Scorpions scored five tries against promotion-favourites Doncaster, but still ended up on the losing side.

Nathan Mossop, Shaun Owens, Dalton Grant, David James and 18-year-old debutant Courtney Davies touched down for the hosts while Owens (3) and Davies (2) kicked five goals between them.

But the visitors ran in eight tries through Lee Waterman (2), Stewart Sanderson, Michael Butterfield (2), Craig Fawcett (2) and Carl Hughes and Tom Hodson kicked five of his seven attempts at goal.