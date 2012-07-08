Wakefield 10-52 Wigan

Wakefield (4) 10

Tries: Fox, Cockayne Goal: Sykes

Wigan (22) 52

Tries: Tomkins 3, Carmont 3, Thornley 2, Hock, Hansen Goals: Tomkins 6

Wigan full-back Sam Tomkins put in another stellar performance with a 24-point haul as the Super League pacesetters extended their lead to five points with victory over Wakefield.

The hosts took an early lead through a Peter Fox try but Wigan responded with Tomkins and George Carmont hat-tricks.

Union convert Iain Thornley weighed in with a brace in addition to scores by Harrison Hansen and Gareth Hock.

Ben Cockayne added a second try for the well-beaten Wildcats late on.

New signing Matty Smith, fresh from his move from Salford earlier in the week, made his debut, creating the space for fellow half Brett Finch to create Hock's first-half try.

After losing 22-30 at home to Bradford the previous weekend, Challenge Cup holders Wigan warmed up nicely for next Saturday evening's semi-final against Super League champions Leeds.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Wigan coach Shaun Wane:

"Sam Tomkins is a very special player, and that's what special players do. I'm just glad he plays for me and not anyone else. He gives us a real lift, something very different.

"I'm really happy with the performance. I didn't want to limp into the semi-finals of the cup, and I don't think we have, so naturally I'm very pleased.

"It was close to the perfect performance. We were slightly sluggish at the start, but I wasn't concerned because Wakefield can do that to any team.

"But some of our tries were superb, and we defended some back-to-back sets really well at times too in the second half."

Wakefield head coach Richard Agar:

"They're a fantastic side, and will put 50 points past better teams than us this year, so it does need to be put into context slightly.

"We need to look at our own performance too, however, and we made some bad errors out there today.

"Our completion rate was unacceptable, and that had a big effect on the scoreboard at the final hooter."

SUNDAY'S SQUADS

Wakefield: Mathers; Fox, L Smith, Kirmond, Cockayne; Sykes, T Smith; Amor, Aiton, Raleigh, Lauitiiti, Walshaw, Washbrook.

Replacements: Wilkes, Johnson, Wood, Trout.

Wigan: S Tomkins; Thornley, Goulding, Carmont, Gelling; O'Loughlin, Finch; Flower, L Tomkins, Mossop, Hansen, Hock, Tuson.

Replacements: Crosby, Smith, Lauaki, Farrell.

Attendance: 9,107

Referee: Thierry Alibert (Toulouse).