Rhys Lovegrove agrees new Hull KR deal

Hull KR forward Rhys Lovegrove has agreed a new three-year deal with the Super League side.

Lovegrove, 25, joined the Robins in 2007 from NRL side St George Illawarra and has gone on to make 100 league appearances.

"It's positive news and I'm really happy to tie myself down here," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"I wanted to stay here and I was really happy that we could come to agreement pretty quickly."

He added: "I consider myself to be a loyal person and I feel like I should repay the faith the club have shown in me."

The Australian, who holds a British passport, is now looking to cement his place as one of the side's key players.

"I think in previous years I've just concentrated on myself but in the coming years I'd like to become more of a leader and someone people look up to," he continued.

"Now I've got myself a regular starting position I'm going to do everything I can to keep hold of it."